York County community holds vigil for Aaminah and Giana Vicosa after kidnapping

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the community continues to process the loss of 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana Vicosa after they were kidnapped and killed by their father, neighbors held a vigil Friday night to remember them.

Earlier in the day on Friday, complete strangers began adding to a small memorial at a nearby park that was purposefully set up a little further away from the girls’ house to give their mother who lives there some privacy.

Neighbor Nicole Fitchett decided to organize the vigil Friday night. “We’ve been aching all week. We’ve been on pins and needles not knowing what could happen, and then last night when this happened…we were just like, ‘What can we do?'” she said.

“We thought about doing a vigil just to show mom that, you know, we’re her family. We’re her neighborhood family forever,” Fitchett added.

Update from abc27 News at 5:

Police confirmed Friday that the Vicosa girls along with their father Robert Vicosa and his accomplice Tia Bynum were shot before their vehicle crashed just over the Maryland state line Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore County police chief where both Vicosa and Bynum worked called this a tragedy that is “beyond horrific” and a “senseless act of violence that has shaken [the department] to our very core.”

Those feelings are certainly shared in York County where the girls lived.