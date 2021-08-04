York County conducting mosquito spray event in Fairview Township on August 6

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program will conduct a mosquito spray event for Fairview Township after dusk on Friday, August 6.

The event is to spray down the area due to high populations of adult mosquitoes’ ability to transmit the West Nile Virus, which has been detected in the area.

The spray will be conducted by York County Mosquito Disease Control using a truck-mounted ULV control using the product AquaDUET, designed to quickly knock down populations and maintain control.

The event’s rain date is Monday, August 9.