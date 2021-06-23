Coroner called to late-night shooting in York City, dispatcher says

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are on the scene early Monday morning for a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night.

County Dispatchers tell abc27 News Daybreak the shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. on the 300 block of South Albemarle Street.

The County coroner was at the scene on a night that dispatchers say had a large amount of police activity.

Authorities say additional information will be released later Wednesday.

Just two days prior, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed just over two miles away. Police have not made any connections between the shootings.

In early June, the House of Reconciliation Church held its 7th Annual Stop the Violence and Community Resource Expo at Renaissance Park which was designed to bring unity in the region.

“I believe this is the plan to come together,” Lead Pastor of Redemption International Ministries Danny Haas said. “Even though we may not always agree on everything I believe this is the plan to come together and unite.”

