York County Coroner releases report on November homicide involving brothers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office has released a report involving a murder that occurred on Nov. 15, 2021, in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street involving two brothers

According to the report, an autopsy was completed on the victim of the murder.

32-year-old Yusufu Kargbo was found to have died from Blunt and Force Injuries and the Manner of Death is ruled as a homicide.

Family members have been notified of the outcome of the autopsy.

The Coroner’s definition of homicide is “death at the hands of another”, and may or may not be determined to be justifiable by law enforcement in court.