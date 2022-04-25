YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County coroner says her office responded to a call on the Codorus Creek in York on Monday.

This is in the area where officials say a man went missing after a reported fight Sunday night. A man reportedly fell into the creek Sunday night by the W. Philadelphia Street bridge. An abc27 photojournalist saw crews place a body in an ambulance there.

Police have not yet released the name of that person or any other details about what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.