York County Corrections Officer arrested for attempting to smuggle Suboxone into the prison

YORK, Pa (WHTM) — York County Prison officials and the Pennsylvania State Police found out that a York County Prison Corrections Officer intended to smuggle Suboxone strips into the York

County Prison and distribute them to an inmate

Corrections Officer Joshua Martinez, age 31, of Red Lion, allegedly was planning to distribute Suboxone to inmate, Lleland Wade, age 34.

Suboxone is a prescription medication commonly prescribed to reduce symptoms of opiate addiction and withdrawal. It is frequently abused and sold on the street.

After investigation, on June 6, troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police and York County Drug Task Force investigators observed Martinez leave the York County Prison when his shift ended at midnight.

Information had been developed that Martinez would be driving to the Elizabethtown area to obtain the suboxone from Wade’s girlfriend, Chelsea Elaine Cochran, age 25. Martinez was followed to her home in Lancaster County. Just prior to him arriving, troopers observed the woman place something

in her mailbox. When Martinez arrived he was observed removing something from the

same mailbox.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m. on June 6 Martinez was stopped by a Pennsylvania

State Police trooper on US 30 in Hellam Township. He was detained and a search warrant

was obtained for his vehicle where they found 75 Suboxone strips and $2,900 cash.

York County Prison Warden Clair Doll said in a statement:

On June 6, 2020, in the early morning hours, Corrections Officer Joshua Martinez was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police for drug and contraband-related offenses. The arrest was the result of a joint effort by multiple agencies and the York County Prison Office of Intelligence and Security to stop the introduction of controlled substances into the secure prison. Corrections Officer Martinez is currently on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation. The alleged conduct not only violates public trust, but also contradicts the prison’s mission to maintain a safe, secure, and treatment-focused environment. Warden Clair Doll

Martinez, Wade, and Cochran were charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy and Contraband.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said, “I am thankful for the swift collaborative work of the

Pennsylvania State Police, York County Drug Task Force and York County Prison officials

for thoroughly investigating and filing charges in this serious matter implicating the abuse

of public trust.”