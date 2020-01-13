York County couple wins $1 million in lottery raffle

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County couple held a top-prize winning ticket for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Matt and Angie McKenzie were presented with a commemorative check at the Rutter’s store on Seven Valleys Road in York, where the winning ticket was sold.

Matt McKenzie said he typically doesn’t gamble but does buy at least one or two Millionaire Raffle tickets every year.

“I didn’t think of it,” he said. “I had it in my drawer, and then I happened to go on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Facebook, saw there was a winner at the store, and I was like, ‘that’s where I bought my ticket, let me check it.'”

“My wife and I just got back from getting groceries. She was making lunch. I had to check it four or five times, and I was like, ‘there’s no way. I must be reading this wrong. I need glasses.'”

The couple said they have a few nice vacations planned. They also plan to invest some of their prize money.

“You always think if I win, what would I do? And then when you do, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s real. Now I have to get serious about what I’m going to do with it.”

The winning ticket is one of four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing held Jan. 4. Two winning tickets were sold in York County, while the two others were sold in Westmoreland and Erie counties.

Four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Lehigh, Berks, Dauphin and Allegheny counties.