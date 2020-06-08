York County Court of Common Pleas elects first female President Judge

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Court of Common Pleas has elected the Honorable Judge Maria Musti Cook as its next President Judge.

Judge Musti Cook will be the first female to serve as president judge

for York County. Judge Musti Cook will begin her five‐year term overseeing the Court on Jan. 2, 2021.

Cook will succeed the Honorable President Judge Joseph Adams, who will serve the remainder of 2020.

Judge Musti Cook was also the first female president of the York County Bar Association in 1995 and the York County Bar Foundation in 1996.

“I had the pleasure of being elected along with Judge Musti Cook in 2005,” President Judge Adams said. “In that time she has displayed all the attributes of an outstanding judge. I have no doubt that she will also excel as the next president judge.”

Judge Musti Cook was first seated as a common pleas judge to Pennsylvania’s 19th Judicial District in January of 2006.

“The Commissioners’ Office has a solid working relationship with President Judge Adams and Court Administration and I look forward to continued collaboration under President Elect Judge Cook so we can collectively serve our York community,” President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

Judge Musti Cook and President Commissioner Wheeler co‐chair the Stepping Up Initiative for York County, which focuses on reducing or diverting the number of individuals with mental health diagnoses

from incarceration.

“I am honored and humbled to have received the support of my colleagues on the bench,” Judge Musti Cook said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of York County in this new role. The members of the bench continue to work towards improving access to the justice system for all

individuals who are in need and streamlining the process wherever possible while guaranteeing a full and fair opportunity to be heard.”

To learn more about the supervision of magisterial district courts by president judges visit pacodeandbulletin.gov.