I-83 North partially reopens after fiery crash

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has reopened one lane of Interstate 83 North in Shrewsbury Township after a fiery crash.

The crash happened near the Shrewbury exit around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

State Police said a truck hit a concrete barrier. Its fuel tanks were damaged and leaked.

After the crash, a passing SUV hit some of the truck’s debris.

The truck, SUV, and part of the highway caught fire.

Both northbound lanes were closed between the Maryland state line and exit 4 for Shrewsbury for most of the day. One lane opened just before 6 p.m.

State Police said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.