York County DA auction helps give seized valuables a new home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Valuable items seized from criminals found a new home on Friday.

The York County District Attorney’s Office auctioned off things that officers have seized during investigations. They had more than a dozen cars up for grabs including a BMW and an Audi. Other items included a snowblower and a washing machine.

“Well, I know these guys did a good job, they know what they’re doing. It’s a good-quality auction. They had a couple of choice items. I didn’t win. I look for deals too, so I got a lot of good deals,” auctiongoer Earl White said.

The money raised from the auction goes to the York County Drug Task Force.