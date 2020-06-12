York County DA promises mission statement of diversity and equality

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County District Attorney Dave Sunday says trust must be restored and it starts with him and his office.

At a news conference on Friday, Sunday said he will adopt a new mission statement on diversity and equality so the public can hold him accountable.

The district attorney was joined by Kerry Kirkland, the state’s deputy secretary for “diversity, inclusion, and small business opportunities.”

Sunday said his mission statement will be made public, unlike past mission statements.