York County District Attorney: the county will not be enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s District Attorney Dave Sunday, Jr. issued a statement saying the county will not be enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order.

The DA said in part, “This office will not prosecute any criminal citations for alleged violations of the aforementioned orders and regulations. As amended, issued by the governor and secretary of the department of health concerning the operation of non-life sustaining businesses. Additionally, we are hereby directing law enforcement to not issue any such citations.”

The following memo was sent out to York County law enforcement agencies: