York County District Attorney to discuss Vicosa murder/suicide

After a multi-day, mult-state chase, four people, one of whom is believed to be former Baltimore County cop, Robert Vicosa, have died in a car crash in Smithsburg, Md.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Following last week’s events leading to the death of two young girls, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday plans to address the public.

Sunday’s office did not specify the purpose of today’s news conference outside of its relation to the Robert Vicosa murder/suicide.

The press conference will take place on Monday, Nov. 22, at 2:00 p.m. View the live stream of the conference in the player above when it begins.