York County District Attorney’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s District Attorney Dave Sunday confirms a member of the District Attorney’s Office tested positive for COVID-19.
The DA’s office says the employee tested positive on Sunday, July 26 and is currently recovering under quarantine.
After receiving this news, the District Attorney’s Office says it immediately took all appropriate
actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Critical
Infrastructure Workforce.
