York County Drug Task Force investigators seize ghost gun, high capacity drum barrel and narcotics

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Drug Task Force Investigators in York County have arrested three York City residents and seized a number of illegal firearms including a .22 long rifle with a high capacity drum barrel through the course of two investigations.

Drug Task Force Investigators identified Derren Williams as being involved in marijuana distribution in the City of York.

On April 8, 2021, police served a search warrant at Williams’ residence on the 100 block of S. Albemarle St. where they found a 9mm “ghost gun” with high capacity magazines, a .22 long rifle with a high capacity drum barrel, body armor, $10,740 in cash, a money counter and marijuana.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack commercial serial numbers or authentic firearms that have had serial numbers removed.

Williams was charged with four counts of marijuana distribution and criminal conspiracy while his girlfriend, Kirsten Flaherty, was charged with one count of marijuana distribution and criminal conspiracy for involvement in the sale of illegal drugs.

Guns & Drugs found in possession of Victor Cruz

In a separate investigation, Victor Cruz, 44, was arrested by the York County Drug Task Force who was found to possess 200 grams of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and two firearms at 230 S. Penn St., in the City of York.

Cruz was then charged with two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance as well as Persons Not to Possess Firearms.