York County Drug Task Force moves semi-annual auction online due to COVID-19

YORK, Pa. – Due to COVID-19 and ongoing governmental restrictions, York County District Attorney’s Office will move its semi-annual Drug Task Force Auction online this year.

The event will be hosted through Municibid with all auctions open to anyone who creates an account with the website.

The first lot of cars and small items will be placed for auction starting October 9, 2020.

Auctions will run a minimum of 10 days with all items paid for in cash and collected within five business days of the conclusion of the auction. Credit cards and checks will not be accepted.

The attorney’s office says all vehicles will need to have the title and registration completed upon purchase with taxes paid, as in years past, at Schaad Detective Agency.

Until in-person auctions can resume, vehicles and small items will be continually sold on Municibid. Click here to view an active list of auctions.

To license a vehicle, you will need to bring a Pa. photo ID, proof of insurance, and cash for all associated costs (listed below).

