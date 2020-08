YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Economic Alliance is going door-to-door to make sure businesses apply for CARES act funding.

On Thursday, they canvased Dallastown and visited small businesses and nonprofits.

Grants are up to $35,000 and the economic alliance is administering the applications.

The Commissioners Office says they don’t have enough staff for the application process, but the commissioners will be the ones who make the final decisions.