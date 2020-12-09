York County Economic Alliance celebrates holiday season with virtual “Light Up Your Lot” event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians have two more days to participate in York County Economic Alliance’s “Light Up Your Lot” virtual event.
Since the tree lighting isn’t in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance is asking people to send in pictures or videos of their holiday lights.
Many businesses with the York community are participating, including Northern Central Railway.
“We wanted to show our Christmas spirit that way and to let everybody know that we are running our Santa excursions right now,” said Ashley Zimmerman, Northern Central Railway director of development and sustainability.
Awards will be given for several categories, and the video of all holiday light submissions will be shared on Friday, Dec. 11.
For more information about the “Light Up Your Lot” virtual event, visit this post on York County Economic Alliance’s Facebook page.
