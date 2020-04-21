York County Economic Alliance launches virtual job fair series

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Economic Alliance is announcing the launch of YoCo Workforce Connections Virtual Job Fair Series.

Beginning Friday April 25 at 12 p.m. this weekly virtual job fair will allow displaced job seekers to search for a career or training opportunity in the county. The job fair will feature handful of companies who are looking for immediate hires in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The webinar series works in conjunction to the job postings portal available on the Prepared York website.



“In these uncertain times, we have to find innovative ways to connect job seekers with opportunities available,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the YCEA. “This virtual job fair platform was developed with many workforce partners to address the shortages essential companies are facing. We have seen companies work together to strengthen the supply chain and provide essential services to those who need it whether it be in our healthcare, manufacturing, or warehousing & distribution industries and this series is another example of that.”

Any business interested in posting jobs on Prepared York or participating in future YoCo Workforce Connections Virtual Job Fairs can contact Sully Pinos at spinos@yceapa.org.