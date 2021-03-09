York County embraces “K-Shaped” economic recovery plan

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Experts call it a “K-Shaped” economic recovery plan. It’s happening nationally and in the Midstate. York County is no exception.

With the shift to online shopping and take-out dining, some parts of the economy are doing better than ever, while others are nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels.

abc27 News’ Seth Kaplan learned the meaning behind the K-Shaped description.

“It shows this inequitable recovery where things like manufacturing and warehousing are growing rapidly or on pace, and things like accommodations and retail have these sloughs where they are not recovering, and that’s where you get sort of the jagged edge,” said Silas Chamberlin, vice president of the York. Co Economic Alliance. So, quite literally, like the letter “K.”

Chamberlin says York is fortunate to have a lot of warehouses, which are doing well. Although, that’s little consolation to the owners of businesses like restaurants, which have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.