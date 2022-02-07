York County EMS offering free EMT course at HACC

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to recruit more first responders, York County is offering to pay for you to become one.

York County Commissioners, along with York County EMS Associations is offering a free EMT course at HACC for all York County residents. The course is free of charge while valued at $925 and a rewarding part-time or full-time career.

“it’s a four-month course, so you are going to have to be dedicated three nights a week for four months starting at the end of this month and continuing on for four months thereafter,” Ted Czech of the York County Office of Emergency Management said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

To find out more about the program and how to register, you can visit the link here.