York County faces storm damage following Wednesday’s downburst of air

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Power was still out for some folks late this afternoon because of Wednesday’s storms. One of the hardest-hit areas was in York County, specifically in the Wyndham Hill neighborhood just south of York City.

There were many trees and powerlines down in the streets. One woman spent an hour making what’s usually a six-minute drive.

On Thursday, July 29, crews were busy restoring power and residents were left clearing debris from what they said was a strong and strange storm.

“Well I was inside and I thought the storm was over because the sun was out very bright. And I looked out the window and saw sheets of rain coming down. It was very sunny. so I’ve never seen anything like that before. And I’ve been around awhile,” John Sharp, Wyndham Hill resident, said.

Our abc27 meteorologists say the damage most likely came from what is called a downburst of air.