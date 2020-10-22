York County family invents “candy catapult” for a socially distant Halloween

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A family in York County has made a very creative tool to contribute to Halloween night during COVID-19.

The Mak family has put together a “Candy Catapult” to launch candy to trick or treaters when the spooky night finally comes! This way, children can receive their candy from in a socially distanced manner while having fun at the same time.

The Mak family is trying their best to make the best of a bad situation like the rest of the families in our area.

This house is sure to be a hot spot during this year’s Halloween festivities. 

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss