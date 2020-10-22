York County family invents “candy catapult” for a socially distant Halloween

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A family in York County has made a very creative tool to contribute to Halloween night during COVID-19.

The Mak family has put together a “Candy Catapult” to launch candy to trick or treaters when the spooky night finally comes! This way, children can receive their candy from in a socially distanced manner while having fun at the same time.

The Mak family is trying their best to make the best of a bad situation like the rest of the families in our area.

This house is sure to be a hot spot during this year’s Halloween festivities.

