York County finally getting a morgue

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Coroner Pam Gay has pushed for a morgue for years since the county doesn’t have its own. This week, plans were approved to renovate space at the county prison.

Gay believes the prison space is where ICE detainees were once held.

York is the only Midstate county that cannot allow families to see their loved ones in the morgue, but with the move to the prison, that’s going to change. Gay says the larger space will make visitation possible and death investigations faster.

“We have families that come in here that have been traumatized because they never get to see that loved one until the funeral or until after the autopsy,” Gay said. “Sometimes, it can go a couple of days, and we want to work to change that.”

The new morgue should be finished by next summer.