York County firefighter dies in line of duty after medical emergency

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County firefighter passed away Saturday, days after experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Crawley Fire Department.

The department announced the passing of Chief Engineer and fireman Edward Bookmyer, 60, on their Facebook page Saturday evening.

Fire officials said he was working on a piece of apparatus after returning from a call when he experienced a medical emergency.

He had been a member of the fire department for over a decade and was known for helping people in need.