York County firefighter facing charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County firefighter is facing charges stemming from a confrontation with a State Trooper, according to court documents.

Michael Naylor, 50, is accused of obstructing emergency services and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened at the scene of a crash and overdose on I-83 last month.

Police say Naylor got upset when he saw the trooper breaking a car’s glass and began yelling.

When the trooper ordered he leave the scene, police say Naylor refused and pushed the trooper.

He was then put in handcuffs.

