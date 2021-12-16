York County Food Bank distributes meals for needy families

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of families in York will have holiday meals, thanks to community support.

The York County Food Bank’s “Give-a-Meal” Program gave out more than 100 meals. This included a turkey, sides, and desserts to York City students and their families. In all, the program will help more than 1,000 York County families this Christmas.

“This time of the year is particularly special because we know the students are away from us for an extended amount of time, so be able to give them as they leave and know they’re going to be okay when they are away is pretty rewarding.

The “Give a Meal” Program is open to students and families at participating schools. But, anyone in York County who needs help can take part in the food bank’s weekly drive-thru distributions