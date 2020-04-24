York County food bank to hold pop-up food distribution in Glen Rock

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of a COVID-19 response, the York County Food Bank will be holding a Pop-Up DriveThru Food Distribution in Glen Rock on Saturday, April 25.

The York County Food Bank is partnering with The Well of Glen Rock to host the distribution. The Well, which operates out of Immanuel United Methodist Church, is one of York County Food Bank’s

many partner agencies.

Currently, The Well of Glen Rock is offering hot meals to-go, Monday through Friday from

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 32 Water Street in Glen Rock. With this Pop-Up Distribution, the York County Food Bank hopes to serve those who might not otherwise be served.

The Pop-Up Drive Thru Food Distribution in Glen Rock is being held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 139 Manchester Street.

Anyone struggling to buy groceries may attend the Pop-Up Drive-Thru Distribution. Every

household will receive a free emergency food box containing shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice, and canned tuna. Recipients will also receive fresh and frozen items including meat,

produce, and dairy. Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a

week.

The York County Food Bank has been hard at work supporting its partner agencies to ensure

that no one in York County goes hungry.

Check the York County Food Bank’s website for more information on future pop-ups.

“With so many people struggling to meet ends meet, we are thankful we can provide fresh food

to Glen Rock area residents who need our assistance, said York County Food Bank CEO

Jennifer Brillhart.

“In this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that everyone lends a helping hand where they can. We are grateful for the Food Bank’s support and working together to ensure that everyone in the Glen Rock community is fed” said John Sajko, a volunteer at The Well.