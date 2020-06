YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A food pantry in Windsor Township is trying to move locations.

The Red Lion Little Free Food Pantry is in a residential zone. Neighbors have complained of too many people parking streetside and it’s a safety concern.

The Food Pantry’s owner says he hopes to continue helping the hundreds of families that come to the pantry each week.

The pantry will close this location July 3 and is looking for a new location.