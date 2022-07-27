YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation (YCCF) announced that they awarding three grants to support land and water preservation, as well as downtown revitalization efforts.

The grants from the Agriculture and Land Preservation fund and Codorus Watershed fund both display the advancement of environmental protection efforts in York County.,” Grants Program Officers at YCCF Roth J. Preap said.

YCCF is committed to creating financial security for low-income children, families, and individuals through its impactful THRIVE grantmaking. The grant to the Y Community Development Corporation further demonstrates that commitment,” Vice Presidents of Grants and Community Engagement Adrian Buckner said

“Through this grant, Y Community Development Corporation will begin the process of identifying and outlining housing needs and organizing activities to revitalize the South Penn Street Community. With affordable housing being such a major barrier, funding collaborative efforts such as this will continue to be necessary to build a stronger York and provide safe and affordable housing to those in need,” Buckner added.

The three grants, as quoted in the press release, are

$60,000 from YCCF’s Agriculture and Land Preservation Program Fund to the Farm and Natural Lands Trust. This grant will support the hiring of a full-time Land Stewardship Manager who will work to support efforts in preserving agricultural and environmental landscapes for future generations to enjoy. $71,595 from YCCF’s Codorus Watershed Program Fund to the Watershed Alliance of York for a West Branch Codorus Creek Ecological Restoration Study. This grant will support the creation of an assessment of two degraded reaches of West Branch Codorus Creek and provide data needed to design a resilient, sustainable stream restoration project. $20,000 to the Y Community Development Corporation for the South Penn Street Physical Vision Plan. This grant will support engagement and revitalization efforts for the South Penn Street Community.

YCCF says they are proud to steward donor funds that benefit the community and help make York County a great place to work and thrive.