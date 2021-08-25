York County four-year-old found dead in parked car amid soaring temperatures

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says a four-year-old was found dead outside a home Tuesday afternoon on the 400 block of Blossom Drive in East Manchester Township.

Official documents note the child was found unresponsive in a family member’s closed, parked vehicle. York County Coroner Pamela Gay writes the family members had reportedly noticed the missing from the home and its surroundings before contacting authorities.

Officials have yet to release the cause of death but an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, August 24 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA.

