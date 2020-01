YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County family is thanking hundreds of people after they spent their holidays in the hospital.

Ruby Hoffman turned 5 a few days before Christmas. She’s battling a rare brain disease diagnosed to only 150 people worldwide.

Her parents like to say it’s not the disease that makes Ruby so rare but her smile, love, and her life that has hundreds wishing her to get well soon.