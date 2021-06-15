York County giving residents the chance to have input on ‘strategic plan’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The name might not sound exciting, but don’t let it fool you. York County’s strategic plan actually affects you in a big way.

Officials say if you get a call asking for your input in the survey, you should not ignore it or hang up. Maybe you’ve heard about county services for children or seniors, but you have no idea how to access them. That’s the kind of issues leaders want to hear about.

“There may be certain things that myself and my directors have as priorities. They’re our little pet projects,” York Co. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “But they may not be pet projects that should be worked on as a community as a whole. So it’s really important for us to hear from residents.”

Wakeen and Company of Harrisburg is handling the project for York County.