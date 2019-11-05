York County goats are looking for a new home

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Animal Rescue Inc. in York County is hoping to find new homes for their two dozen goats.

The shelter typically houses cats and dogs but made some extra room for the horned friends after a farmer had to downsize his farm due to health.

The goats were to be sent to an auction and slaughtered to assist paying for medicals bills when the director of Animal Rescue Inc. Grace Froelich decided to step in.

“We got to know these goats from going there and taking care of the cats and we wanted to see if we could raise enough money to rescue the goats,” Froelich says. “They make excellent companion goats and they’re very friendly and get in your face and wanting attention so we thought we could work on finding them a forever home being pets.”

A few of the goats can be adopted separately but others need to be adopted as a pair. “They’re very social animals and it makes the transition much better,” Froelich says.

Not only do goats make for fantastic company, but they also keep lawn maintenance an easy chore.

“They’re browsers and they keep down the poison ivy and the nuisance plants,” Froelich said.

There is no adoption fee but the shelter is looking for people who have a large enclosed area and a vet willing to take the goats as a new client within the first month of adoption.

“They’re very peaceful animals and just to watch them out in the pasture, it’s just an amazing feeling and then they come over and nuzzle you and put their heads in your lap and they definitely want to be around people,” said Froelich.

If you’re interested in adoption, click here to animal rescue inc.