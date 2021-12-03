York County going green for agriculture and environment

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Going green for agriculture and the environment. That was the topic of an event in Shrewsbury, York County.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Senator Bob Casey to talk about how the “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill is investing to help businesses and the environment.

They were at Saubel’s market, which has a solar panel array, that’s already providing 20% of its electricity,

“Equating that to dollars, our 2020 electric bill was just under I think $138,000”, president of Saubel’s Markets Greg Saubel said.

Some republicans supported the infrastructure bill, but most called it a waste of a trillion dollars.