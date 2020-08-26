York County golf course owners fail to respond to racial, sexual discrimination lawsuit

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a golf course in York County have failed to respond to a federal lawsuit alleging racial and sexual discrimination.

Two African American women sued Grandview Golf Course two years ago after former county commissioner Steve Chronister and others told them they were golfing too slowly. The police were then called.

Now, since the owners have not responded to the suit, the women’s lawyer says they can ask for financial damages.

Chronister tells us he cannot comment on the legal action but believed he had until September 5 to respond to the suit.

