York County government buildings reopen to public Monday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County government will reopen a majority of its buildings to the public on Monday.
The York County treasurer’s office will remain closed to the public through Jan. 29.
Drop boxes for document delivery to the administrative center offices will still be available in the lobby during normal business hours.
The York County human services center will remain closed until at least February 1.
