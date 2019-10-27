York County high school football player suffers head injury during game, recovers in hospital

FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Kennard-Dale high school football player is currently being treated for a head injury after being hurt during a game Friday night.

The school’s booster club posted on twitter that Patrick Maloney a senior captain on the varsity team was taken to York Hospital after suffering a head injury and collapsing on the sideline.

The post said a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery. He was later flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for additional treatment.

Friends and family of our KD family please join us and make this your profile picture and support for our senior captain Patrick Maloney. Say lots of much needed prayers!Ty🙏 pic.twitter.com/QstVcH3ybt — KD Rams Football (@KDRamsFootball) October 26, 2019

His mom later told the team that his recovery is going well. He is sedated now but has shaken is head to answer a question and has responded to nurses’ commands. She said his breathing treatments have also gone from every two hours to every four hours indicating that his lungs are clearing up.

The team have launched a social media campaign encouraging people to support Maloney.

They want supporters to change their profile picture to a picture of Maloney with the hashtag Pray4Pat.