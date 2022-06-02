YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A college education just became a little more affordable for some special Midstate students.

The York County Hispanic Coalition awarded scholarships to Hispanic/Latino students. Who not only succeed academically but also donate time to their school and community.

This year’s winners said they appreciate the money and the recognition.

“I think overall sometimes in the Hispanic community, I feel like we are just forgotten sometimes where we come from. My dad has always told me to know where you are going, you must know where you come from. I believe this scholarship just speaks that,” graduating senior Mackenzi Salinas said.

This year’s ceremony happened under perfect weather at Cherry Lane Park in York.