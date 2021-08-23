York County Hollywood Casino to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post on Twitter by the Hollywood Casino in York County, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in the casino’s poker room on Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appoints and insurance information are not required and the clinic is open to all guests and team members. The vaccination offered will be the Johnson & Johnson single shot.

To be eligible for the vaccine, the individual must not have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or prior vaccinations of any sort 14 days prior to the dates listed.