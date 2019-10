YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a York County home early Monday morning according to York County Police.

Police say the two-alarm fire started around 2 a.m. on the 600 block of White Tail Drive, near Pleasant View Road.

Police say no one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.