YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect from a July homicide on the 200 block of Green Street in York turned himself into central booking this week.

Dominick Flores was warranted for arrest for the homicide of 19-year-old I’mage Greer that happened on July 28 and turned himself in on Tuesday, August 10.

York City Police investigated the homicide to learn Flores was arranging a marijuana robbery, which turned into an exchange of gunfire.

Flores is being charged with criminal homicide and robbery.