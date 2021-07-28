York County hosting local Taco Tour in August

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc, Main Street Hanover and the York County Economic Alliance are teaming up to host the first-ever YoCo Taco Tour to showcase local taco businesses beginning next month.

From August 1-14, over 18 York County restaurants will serve various types of tacos, along with specials and limited-time offerings. Foodies can expect all types of tacos, from traditional, street, fish, vegan, and even desert.

Downtown Inc is an organization with a mission to drive, enhance and encourage investment in Downtown York. Main Street Hanover aims to expand the economic capacity of downtown Hanover, including quality improvements and community outreach.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on the YoCo Taco Tour website.