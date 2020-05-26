York County hosting webinars for Mental Health Awareness Month

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s important to know there are still resources available for families right now.

York County is hosting a series of free webinars on mental health and healing. The focus is on minimizing stress and working from home with kids while juggling household obligations.

The first webinar is slated for noon Wednesday, May 27 and the second is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29. If you’re interested in signing up for the free zoom calls, you can that on York County’s website here.

