York County investigating alleged stabbing homicide in West Manchester Twp

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, March 30, around 7:15 a.m. police were dispatched to the first block of Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township, York County, for a report of an adult male dead in his home.

Upon arrival, police officers determined the adult male was a victim of an apparent stabbing, and because of that, is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputy Coroner Jacob Clevenger, West Manchester Police Department and York County detectives are investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

