York County job fair focusing on workplace quality, not just pay and benefits

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A job fair at the Windy Hill senior center is taking the focus off of pay and benefits and is instead focusing on quality of life issues.

The people running the Spring Grove Hiring Event say that every company is offering good compensation, but there are other factors that create a good work environment.

Factors such as “family-life balance, work balance, employee perks, the work atmosphere, work-from-home, part-time hours available, those types of things that make it a great place to work,” Kim Greene, Spring Grove Hiring Event promoter, said.

Thirty different companies from around York County and the surrounding area will be at the job fair representing industries like manufacturing, food service, and healthcare. According to a flyer about the event, companies will be conducting on-site interviews, and some may be prepared to make hiring offers on the spot.

The job fair will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, inside Windy Hill on the Campus.