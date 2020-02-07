York County judge cited for failing to obey police at emergency scene

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A newly-elected judge in York County’s Court of Common Pleas has been cited with three summary traffic violations after authorities say he failed to obey a city police officer directing traffic last month.

District Attorney David Sunday’s office on Friday cited Judge Matthew Menges for disobeying an authorized person directing traffic, careless driving, and failing to pass in an emergency response area at a careful and prudent reduced speed.

A previous citation filed by Officer Alexander Nova stated that Menges nearly struck Nova as the officer was directing traffic Jan. 21 at East Philadelphia and Duke streets. That citation was withdrawn while the district attorney’s office investigated the incident.

“He proceeded to travel when directed not to, almost ran me over,” Nova wrote on the citation.

A police spokesman told The York Dispatch that Nova was rerouting traffic to clear the road for an ambulance carrying a child with a medical emergency to a hospital.

The district attorney’s office said evidence supported the citation, but it concluded that Menges did not willfully or wantonly disregard Nova’s safety, or recklessly engage in driving conduct that may have placed Nova in danger.