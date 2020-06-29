York County judge faces charges after sexual misconduct allegations

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County Magisterial District Judge is facing charges after allegations of sexual misconduct from his staff, the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board announced on Monday.

The board filed charges against Judge John H. Fishel for alleged lude comments and inappropriate physical contact.

In a complaint filed Monday, Fishel was accused of violating the Rules of Governing Standards of Conduct of Magisterial District Judges and the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The allegations date back to 2014 and say that Fishel had engaged in inappropriate physical contact with court staff, including sitting on the lap of a court staff member and threatening to touch a staff member who did not want to be touched.

Fishel was also alleged to have had inappropriate conversations about sex with court staff on several occasions and repeatedly used vulgar and profane language.

In a letter sent to Judge John H. Fishel, the board said it determined that there “is probable cause to file formal charges against [him].”

JUST IN: York County Magisterial District Judge, John H. Fishel, is facing charges after allegations of sexual misconduct from his staff. More tonight on @abc27News pic.twitter.com/oh2CaSZ0hL — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) June 29, 2020

Fishel has been a Magisterial district judge in York County since 2009.

The case will head to trial before the Court of Judicial Discipline.

