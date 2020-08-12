York County judge pauses punishment for shoplifting repeat-offender

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man previously ordered to wear a ‘sign of shame’ as part of his sentencing will no longer have to do so.

Durrell Scales was given the option to either go to prison — or wear a sign that said, “I am a serial retail thief.”

He chose the sign.

Those options followed after Scales appeared before a judge for the seventh time on charges of shoplifting, which he had done probation and served time for.

The York County District Attorney filed a petition on behalf of the Black Ministers Association of York, who felt the sentence showed racial bias.

The Black Ministers Association has a meeting scheduled with judge Harry Ness — who made the sentencing — on Thursday at 11 a.m. his chambers. Ness appeared eager to meet with the clergy and hear their concerns about the sentence.

The clergy hopes to form a relationship with the judge on how to best move forward when deciding sentences.

The association wants to see a path of recovery for Scales. They said they are aware that Scales previously failed to complete drug treatment but still believe there are other methods of treatment for him. They were unsure, however, what a proper sentence would look like.

Additional details regarding Scale’s new sentence will be available after the meeting.

