York County judge refuses to dismiss charges in body in freezer case

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County judge declined to dismiss some charges against a woman accused of having kept skeletal remains in an old freezer at a Warrington Township property for about 15 years, while continuing to collect the victim’s Social Security checks.

Cynthia Black, 62, was initially charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property of her grandmother Glenora Delahay.

The York Daily Record reports that the York County judge on Friday rejected defense arguments that the statute of limitations had expired for charges of theft and receiving stolen property against Black.

The initial police report from 2019 came about after Delahay’s body was found by two people inspecting the property interested in buying it. The buyers discovered the remains wrapped in trash bags and under blankets in a chest freezer. Cynthia Black was then arrested in 2020.

The police report says Black found Delahay’s body in 2004. Prior to Delahay’s death, Black received financial compensation for taking care of Delahay at her home. Black then transported Delahay to a new home in Dillsburg in 2007, where she allegedly used the social security income to pay the mortgage.

In July, it was reported that Black would be headed to trial for the case.